VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE VOC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 78,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,198. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0663 dividend. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.