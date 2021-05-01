Vistra Corp. (VST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 30th

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

VST traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.87. 4,121,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965,775. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

