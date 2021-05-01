Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.37.

V opened at $233.56 on Wednesday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $171.72 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

