Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49,879 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Visa were worth $214,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.37.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $171.72 and a one year high of $237.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

