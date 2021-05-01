Visa Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.37.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. Visa has a 12-month low of $171.72 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average is $210.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.