Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.34 EPS

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $273.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.38. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $277.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

