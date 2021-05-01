VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Short Interest Update

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

OTCMKTS VQSLF opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. VIQ Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.