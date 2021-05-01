Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VINP. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

