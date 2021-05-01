Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.04

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.04 and last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 414222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

DSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $39.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

