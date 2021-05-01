Vesper Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for $34.10 or 0.00059271 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Vesper has a market cap of $89.81 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00284061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.58 or 0.01083870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00026512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.57 or 0.00711883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,384.40 or 0.99741720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,593 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

