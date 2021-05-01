Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.05.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.10.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

