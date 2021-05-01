Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Veritex alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $33.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

In related news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $49,878.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,857.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lavonda Renfro sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $52,950.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,822 shares in the company, valued at $755,843.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,497 shares of company stock worth $2,493,102 over the last ninety days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,893,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,457,000 after buying an additional 30,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after buying an additional 290,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.