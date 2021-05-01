Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%.

Shares of NYSE VNE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. 948,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,072. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12.

Several brokerages have commented on VNE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

