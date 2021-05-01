Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Gap Up to $14.34

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $15.00. Velodyne Lidar shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 6,427 shares trading hands.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.