Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Up 27.3%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price shot up 27.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.74. 832,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 15,254,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Several research firms have commented on VXRT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

