Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Receives €102.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €101.86 ($119.83).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAR1. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

ETR:VAR1 traded down €1.10 ($1.29) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €119.55 ($140.65). 318,820 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64. Varta has a one year low of €70.25 ($82.65) and a one year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €123.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €121.41.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

