Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

VTWRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vantage Towers has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

