Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VTWRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

