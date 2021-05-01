Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

