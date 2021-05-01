Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

VTC stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average is $92.14.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.