Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.3% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $427,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 96,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $383.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

