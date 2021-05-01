Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,320,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 288,748 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,376,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,831,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 321,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 239,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

