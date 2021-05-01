Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $90.09 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

