Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Increased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 19.5% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $67,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $274.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $173.93 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.72 and its 200 day moving average is $252.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

