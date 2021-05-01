Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $273,061,000.

VUG opened at $274.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $173.93 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

