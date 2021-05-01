Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30.

