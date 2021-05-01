Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Plans $0.27 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.267 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average of $80.28. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

