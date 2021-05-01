VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Stock Holdings Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.09% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 445,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 154,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 122,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 21,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,456,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNM opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $19.68.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.