Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Raised to $36.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.
VVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.
Shares of VVV opened at $31.40 on Thursday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 559.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
