Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Raised to $36.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

VVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV opened at $31.40 on Thursday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 559.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.