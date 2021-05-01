Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.10

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 18571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $745.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

