Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Financial Comparison

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Valeo has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Valeo and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeo N/A N/A N/A Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Valeo and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeo 2 4 6 0 2.33 Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00

Canoo has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Valeo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valeo and Canoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeo $21.82 billion 0.36 $350.56 million $1.04 15.52 Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Valeo has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Valeo shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valeo beats Canoo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also provides powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for electric cars; products, such as torque converters, dual dry and wet clutches, and hydraulic actuators that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures systems, modules, and components to optimize thermal management of vehicles and passenger comfort in the cabin, including heating ventilation and air conditioning systems. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in all weather conditions. In addition, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers; and replacement parts and accessories to independent aftermarket for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Valeo SE was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, large corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

