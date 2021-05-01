Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $373.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Vail Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from its offerings such as Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass and Epic Coverage products. This along with focus on digital marketing and media advertising bode well. Going forward, the company expects the season pass program to be a key growth driver as it relates to the growing number of people associated with the program. Meanwhile, the company continues to reinvest in its resorts to boost customer traffic. Also, it is focussing on technological enhancements to support its data driven approach, guest experience and corporate infrastructure. Nonetheless, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTN. Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.64.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $325.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.68. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Vail Resorts by 42.9% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

