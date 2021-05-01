V-ID (VIDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070508 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019934 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.13 or 0.00873102 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067389 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049530 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00095916 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4,879.89 or 0.08451531 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
