Usca Ria LLC Has $16.38 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,748 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

