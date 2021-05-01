Usca Ria LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.88 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.92. The company has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

