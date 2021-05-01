Usca Ria LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $274.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $173.93 and a one year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.