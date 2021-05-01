US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

ECOL stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 244,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 310,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 13.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,613,000 after acquiring an additional 272,219 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

