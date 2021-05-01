Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in Urban One by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,470,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 773,445 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban One alerts:

Shares of UONEK stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Urban One has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.