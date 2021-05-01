Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,197,900 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 813,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Uranium Participation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of URPTF stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Uranium Participation has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

