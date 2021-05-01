Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

UPST has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

UPST stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.14. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,463,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

