Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report sales of $3.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,415,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $148.41. The stock had a trading volume of 595,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,775. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.53. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $150.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

