United States Steel (NYSE:X) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%.

United States Steel stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.01. 24,257,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,126,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

