United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $181.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UPS. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded United Parcel Service from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $203.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.90. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $205.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

