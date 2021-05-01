United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $203.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.56 and a 200 day moving average of $166.90. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

