United Capital Management of KS Inc. Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 2.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals stock traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.95. 559,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.17 and its 200-day moving average is $260.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.26 and a 12-month high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on URI. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.36.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.