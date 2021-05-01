United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 615 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period.

NOBL traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.03. 467,551 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average is $81.18. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

