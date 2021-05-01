United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.45.

NYSE WEC traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $97.17. 1,045,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,743. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.27. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

