United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 10,092 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,635,000 after acquiring an additional 293,486 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.77. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

