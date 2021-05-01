United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

TSLA stock traded up $32.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $709.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,758,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,756,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $655.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.