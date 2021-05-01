United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $79.90 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,995.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

